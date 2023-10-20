There's a free timed trial for Diablo 4 on Xbox this weekend

Activision Blizzard games may not be arriving en masse on Game Pass anytime soon, but there is a 10-hour Diablo 4 trial available for all Xbox players this weekend.

This upcoming timed trial is available as part of Xbox's long-running Free Play Days promotion.

"Starting this weekend, we're introducing Timed Trial games in Free Play Days. Gamers want the hottest games in Free Play Days, and with Timed Trials, we can get newer games into the program faster," Microsoft said.

You can start your 10-hours in Sanctuary now, with this promotion available until 22nd October. Additionally, you don't need to have Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Core to take Diablo for a spin this weekend, as this trial is available for all Xbox members.

In addition to Diablo 4, Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate members can also try out NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Hokko Life as part of this weekend's Free Play Days event.

As for Diablo 4, its Season of Blood event started earlier this week, albeit with a few bumps along the way. This new season sees players taking on some vampiric foes, and introduces a new questline and character Erys.

Erys is a vampire hunter, and if you think she sounds familiar, that's because she is voiced by Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan. You can see a little teaser for Diablo 4's latest season in the video above.

The game also recently made its debut on Steam, with Blizzard saying it wanted to "break down barriers" and "make it easier for wanderers everywhere to defend Sanctuary" with the arrival of a new PC platform to play Diablo 4 on.