If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's a free timed trial for Diablo 4 on Xbox this weekend

Sink your teeth in.

Diablo 4 screenshot showing a menacing warrior with a bludgeoning weapon advancing towards the screen
Image credit: Blizzard
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Activision Blizzard games may not be arriving en masse on Game Pass anytime soon, but there is a 10-hour Diablo 4 trial available for all Xbox players this weekend.

This upcoming timed trial is available as part of Xbox's long-running Free Play Days promotion.

"Starting this weekend, we're introducing Timed Trial games in Free Play Days. Gamers want the hottest games in Free Play Days, and with Timed Trials, we can get newer games into the program faster," Microsoft said.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

You can start your 10-hours in Sanctuary now, with this promotion available until 22nd October. Additionally, you don't need to have Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Core to take Diablo for a spin this weekend, as this trial is available for all Xbox members.

In addition to Diablo 4, Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate members can also try out NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Hokko Life as part of this weekend's Free Play Days event.

As for Diablo 4, its Season of Blood event started earlier this week, albeit with a few bumps along the way. This new season sees players taking on some vampiric foes, and introduces a new questline and character Erys.

Erys is a vampire hunter, and if you think she sounds familiar, that's because she is voiced by Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan. You can see a little teaser for Diablo 4's latest season in the video above.

The game also recently made its debut on Steam, with Blizzard saying it wanted to "break down barriers" and "make it easier for wanderers everywhere to defend Sanctuary" with the arrival of a new PC platform to play Diablo 4 on.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments