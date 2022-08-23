The Surge developer unveils Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen is a new fantasy action RPG from The Surge developer Deck 13, set for release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

We got a first look at Atlas Fallen tonight during Gamescom Opening Night Live, via a flashy CGI trailer which shows off its sand-covered semi-open world and superpowered beasties.

Stick with the trailer - not that it isn't easy on the eyes - and there's a glimpse of what looks like actual gameplay right at the end.

Watch on YouTube Our first look at Atlas Fallen.

"Rise from the dust and glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past," publisher Focus Entertainment says of the game. "Hunt legendary monsters with powerful sand-infused weapons and abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat.

"Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign."

Deck 13 previously created The Surge and its sequel, after previously working on Lords of the Fallen. A follow-up to that game, now titled The Lords of the Fallen, was also shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live tonight, though is being developed elsewhere.