If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Atlas Fallen, from The Surge developer, releases this spring

All hands on Deck 13.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Publisher Focus Entertainment has announced the release date for Atlas Fallen, the next game from The Surge developer Deck 13.

When it was first announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live last summer, details of the game were light and a release window of 2023 was given.

The game's first trailer mostly contained of cinematics showing off the game's desert setting and monster enemies, with perhaps some short snippets of gameplay sprinkled in at the end.

Watch on YouTube
Our first look at Atlas Fallen.

A new gameplay reveal trailer for Atlas Fallen is "coming soon", which will show footage from the game. The game is set to release on 16th May on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch