Atlas Fallen, from The Surge developer, releases this spring

Publisher Focus Entertainment has announced the release date for Atlas Fallen, the next game from The Surge developer Deck 13.

When it was first announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live last summer, details of the game were light and a release window of 2023 was given.

The game's first trailer mostly contained of cinematics showing off the game's desert setting and monster enemies, with perhaps some short snippets of gameplay sprinkled in at the end.

Watch on YouTube Our first look at Atlas Fallen.

A new gameplay reveal trailer for Atlas Fallen is "coming soon", which will show footage from the game. The game is set to release on 16th May on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.