The Surge dev's desert adventure Atlas Fallen gets three-month delay to August

To "deliver the best possible version".

Matt Wales
Matt Wales
Published on

Developer Deck13, best known for its Souls-likes The Surge and Lords of the Fallen, has announced a three-month delay for its desert-based action-RPG Atlas Fallen, with the game now scheduled to arrive on 10th August.

The delay news comes just weeks after Deck13 confirmed a 16th May release for Atlas Fallen, with the studio now saying it's pushing that launch back to August in order to "deliver the best possible version" of the game.

"Our goals has always been to create a memorable action-RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and the option for fully playable seamless co-op with a friend," the developer explained in a statement shared on Twitter. "We'd love to give the game some extra time which will allow us to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen."

Atlas Fallen gameplay reveal trailer.

"To achieve this," it continued, "we have made the difficult decision to delay the world-wide launch of Atlas Fallen to 10th August 2023. We apologise for this disappointing news".

Deck13 adds it'll share more details on Atlas Fallen - including first footage of its co-op gameplay - some time in "early summer". "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we head to the finish line," the developer concludes.

Atlas Fallen will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S come its revised August release.

