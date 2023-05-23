The reliable Crucial BX500 SATA SSD is now its lowest-ever-price on Amazon

We've spotted another good SSD for gaming at its lowest-ever price, a good opportunity to bump up your PC's storage ahead of big game releases like Diablo 4 and Baldur's Gate 3.

This time it's a SATA SSD in the form of the 2TB Crucial BX500, which currently has a 49 per cent discount on Amazon UK taking it down to its lowest historical price of £87.49:

The 2TB model isn’t sold by Amazon US right now, but you can get the 1TB version for better than half price, and if you have enough space you could get two of them for $84:

SATA SSDs may not be as popular as NVMe drives are now, but they're still versatile pieces of tech that offer great value when building or upgrading your PC. That can even be a benefit if you're using an older laptop or PC that doesn't have those connections, as 2.5-inch drives like this will be compatible.

The BX500 has read and write speeds of up to 540MB/s and 500MB/s respectively, far better speeds than old hard drives would give you, and that 2TB is a huge amount of storage for you to keep all of your games, files, software, and even your operating system on.

The BX500 was a popular choice when it dropped to under £100 during Black Friday last year, so seeing it again well under that £100 mark makes it one of the best-value large storage upgrades you can get at the moment.

If you want to stay updated on any future SSD deals like this one, follow the topics underneath the article. Also, follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we tweet out the best deals we see on tech, games, consoles, and more.