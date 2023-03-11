If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Outlast Trials is out in early access in May

"Murkoff will happily let you leave… but will you be the same?"

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
The Outlast Trials
Red Barrels

Red Barrels' third Outlast game, The Outlast Trials, will release in May 2023.

The co-operative four-player horror game – which some of you may have experienced over the spooky season back in October as part of its closed beta test - will not be getting a full release, however, but instead launch into early access on 18th May 2023.

The Outlast Trials - Early Access Date Announcement Trailer

According to the development team, last year's closed beta test provided "insightful feedback and very interesting data", which has been used to "improve" the game.

"The Closed Beta was just a taste of what’s to come in The Outlast Trials,” co-founder Philippe Morin explained. "Our first round of willing participants to take part in the trials provided us with some insightful feedback and very interesting data, which we have used to improve the experience."

"Red Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror, this time with friends," teases the blurb. "Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave… but will you be the same?

"In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."

In what it calls "pure Outlast fashion", the core gameplay involves stealth, tools, and hiding mechanics, as well as "opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more".

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch