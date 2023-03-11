The Outlast Trials is out in early access in May

Red Barrels' third Outlast game, The Outlast Trials, will release in May 2023.

The co-operative four-player horror game – which some of you may have experienced over the spooky season back in October as part of its closed beta test - will not be getting a full release, however, but instead launch into early access on 18th May 2023.

The Outlast Trials - Early Access Date Announcement Trailer

According to the development team, last year's closed beta test provided "insightful feedback and very interesting data", which has been used to "improve" the game.

"The Closed Beta was just a taste of what’s to come in The Outlast Trials,” co-founder Philippe Morin explained. "Our first round of willing participants to take part in the trials provided us with some insightful feedback and very interesting data, which we have used to improve the experience."

"Red Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror, this time with friends," teases the blurb. "Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave… but will you be the same?

"In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."

In what it calls "pure Outlast fashion", the core gameplay involves stealth, tools, and hiding mechanics, as well as "opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more".