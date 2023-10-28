The Outlast Trials is taking you to court this Halloween

Red Barrels has dropped a terrifying new update for The Outlast Trials just in time for Halloween.

The update – which is available now – ushers in the new trial program Geister, as well as a brand new map based in, and around, someone's deliciously sick vision of a courthouse. And blood – lots and lots of blood:

The Outlast Trials - Courthouse | New Trial Map Reveal Trailer.

The Outlast Trials is out now in early access on both Steam and Epic Games Store. Set in the height of the Cold War era, players take on the role of test subjects abducted by the shady Murkoff Corporation, where they'll be "thrust into a series of physical and mental ordeals, tormented by iconic characters, and challenged alone or in teams to survive with their sanity intact".

For those wondering about the console release, Red Barrels promises that it hasn't forgotten about you.

"Heads up to all those asking about console release, we've been working on console ports and are aiming to have The Outlast Trials on console Early 2024 including PS5, Xbox S/X, older gen PS4/XboxOne, while enabling crossplay with PC, without cross-progression," the team said in a comment on YouTube.

"While I screamed a lot, The Outlast Trials isn't scary – at least, not in the way its predecessors were," I wrote when I reviewed it back in May, awarding it three out of five stars.

"Whereas it apes some aspects of its original premise courtesy of those oh-shit-he-saw-me cat-and-mouse chase sequences, the cloying atmosphere has gone. Yes, it makes me scream, but only because, once again, some dude hiding in a locker has taken me by surprise, or because my stamina's run out – AGAIN – and I can hear the puppetmaster snickering right behind me."