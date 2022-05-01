If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The original Forza was briefly available to buy online yesterday

"...and it’s 4K on Series X & One X."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The original Forza Horizon game was briefly available to buy from the Xbox store yesterday.

While there's no official word on whether or not the game's return to the Xbox store was intentional, the racer has already been removed again, albeit not quite before some gamers managed to buy and download it (thanks, VGC).

YouTuber Jamie Moran was even able to play it on their Xbox Series X and share the footage, stating on Twitter: "The First Forza Horizon game popped up again in the store. Such a fun game, it still holds up really well and it’s 4K on Series X & One X."

The game's sudden and unexpected reappearance six years after it was removed from sale has some fans speculating that it may be making a return. Without official word from the developer or Microsoft, however, we can only chalk this up to a mistake for now.

The latest game in the series, Forza Horizon 5, has seen more than 10 million players since launch. The impressive milestone means Playground's racing game has enjoyed the biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

Forza Horizon 5 looked like a hit even before it came out, when nearly one million people were already playing via early access on PC and Xbox ahead of the 9th November street date.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch