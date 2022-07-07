The Nintendo Switch OLED console is available for just £284 today

It was around a year ago that Nintendo unveiled the upgraded Switch OLED model, packed with small upgrades to their hugely popular hybrid console. Although some discounts have come and gone on this particular model, it's currently down to just £284 for both the white console, and the neon console over at Amazon. That's a significant saving of £26.

The most significant change with this Switch over the others is the larger, 7-inch OLED screen. This adds greater colour saturation compared to standard LCD screens, with more accurate, vivid colours. That makes it ideal for portable play, particularly in bright surroundings and the outdoors.

There's also 64GB of storage as opposed to 32GB, which means you'll be able to store more games with you on the go without having to immediately grab a micro SD card.

The dock is also upgraded with this model. It's a little easier to slide in the console and while it has the standard USB and HDMI ports like the normal, non-OLED Switch console, there's also a LAN port. This is great for those with spotty wi-fi connections or simply wanting a reliable connection that can make the most of the broadband in your home.

