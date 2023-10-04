If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Out in December.

Key artwork for The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology depicting a group of woodland creatures holding torches, lamps and other tools
Image credit: Forthright Entertainment
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Redwall, the setting of Brian Jacques' brilliant children's fantasy books, is making its way onto curren-gen consoles with The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology.

The popular series is known for its anthropomorphic animals, including mice, moles and various other woodland animals. The series is centred on Redwall Abbey, where the animals live together.

The game is a linear action-adventure and story-rich title comprised of three acts. The world includes locations from the book including Redwall Abbey and Mossflower Wood. Players will take on the role of young mice Sophia and Liam as they fight against vicious sea rats to protect their home. As an animal, players will be able to use a scent mechanic to explore the world via smell and find clues.

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

The Scout Anthology is made up of three acts which were previously sold separately. The anthology is an upgraded and bundled version of the three acts, and includes visual and lighting enhancements as well as and gameplay updates.

Originally released for PC, PS5 and Xbox One, the three acts have now been delisted ahead of the release of The Scout Anthology.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology will release on 1st December for PC, PS5, Xbox X/S.

Take a look at the trailer for The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch