The Last of Us' Joel and Ellie take on the perils of God of War in fan crossover

The Last of Us' Joel and Ellie take on the perils of God of War in fan crossoverDon't be a-Freya-d!
A new fan made crossover sees The Last of Us' Joel and Ellie take on the snow-covered wilds of God of War.
This crossover is thanks to the hard work of Speclizer, who used mods from OmegaFantasy to swap out Kratos and Atreus for Joel and Ellie respectively (it was also OmegaFantasy that enabled The Simpsons to tootle on over to God of War last month). This was done to "celebrate two amazing games coming out this year".
And its not just Joel and Ellie that we get to see in action. The Last of Us' David also shows up as the mysterious 'stranger' from the start of God of War, while the draugr have now become clickers.
I won't lie, it is very satisfying watching Joel tear through both David and the clickers with his new OP skillset. While Kratos' Leviathan Axe has been replaced with a pipe in this crossover, it is still definitely an upgrade in terms of power compared to the various bricks, bottles and guns typically found in The Last of Us.
Speclizer has not simply stopped at using mods to swap out these characters skins, however. They have also overlayed dialogue from The Last of Us to make their latest creation an almost seamless cinematic experience.
So, without further ado, may I present Speclizer's The Last of Us and God of War crossover.
Last week, Naughty Dog officially unveiled it's the Last of Us Part 1 remake for the PS5, with the game also slated to be coming to PC in the future. Since its reveal, we have been given more details on the game, including a peak at Tess's "glow up" and a breakdown of the various editions.
Meanwhile, recent reports claim that God of War's sequel, Ragnarök, will be releasing this November.
