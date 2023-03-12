If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Forest was Europe's third most-downloaded PS4 game in February following the success of Sons of the Forest

Forest Trunk.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

We already knew that Endnight's early access survival horror Sons of the Forest has been a big hit – it almost instantly blew up on Steam, and managed to sell "over two million copies in the first 24 hours" – but now that success is tipping over into its fan-favourite predecessor, too.

As detailed on the PS Blog, predecessor The Forest has seen a spike in player count, too, proving to be a favourite for players on Sony consoles as well as PC.

Watch on YouTube
13 Beginners' Sons Of The Forest Tips.

Whilst the game has been, admittedly, consistently popular, since the release of Sons of the Forest, the prequel has catapulted back into PlayStation's Top 10 chart. According to Sony, it was the eighth most-downloaded PS4 game in the US/Canada in February, and the third most-downloaded in Europe, with only Minecraft and The Last of Us Part 2 proving more popular.

After "one last" delay for Sons of the Forest late last year, developer Endnight Games announced in early February that the horror would release in Early Access rather than be delayed again.

ICYMI, Sons of the Forest has received its first patch. The Early Access game now includes items such as binoculars and hang gliders, as well as a new mini-boss battle for you to take on. Be careful, though; the shotgun has been nerfed.

"The real magic of Sons of the Forest lies not in base-building or 3D-printing a sled for reasons I've yet to understand, but in the secrets lurking behind boarded-up caverns and underground bunkers," I said in my Sons of the Forest early access overview.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch