Sons of the Forest launches big on Steam

Survival horror sequel Sons of the Forest is currently blowing up on Steam after its early access launch there yesterday.

Set on an island filled with cannibals and mutants where you must chop down trees and craft stuctures and weapons to survive, Sons of the Forest is the long-awaited sequel to the well-received The Forest.

Four years on from The Forest's debut (and eight since it first launched via its own early access programme), this follow-up now sits comfortably on top of Steam's list of best-selling games by revenue, above Company of Heroes 3 and Destiny 2, which is currently selling its new Lightfall expansion.

An early look at Sons of the Forest from during its development.

So popular was the game at launch that users reported experiencing issues with Steam itself, and error messages while trying to get Sons of the Forest's product page to load.

Everyone waiting for the Sons of The Forest be like... pic.twitter.com/11q2qwDwG0 — Gee ☁️ (@GeeNelly) February 23, 2023

Today, with server issues now settled, Sons of the Forest's user rating lies in the "Very Positive" category, with players praising the sequel's advancements since the first game, its dynamic seasons, building mechanics and its realistic-looking logs.

It's currently the fifth most-played game on Steam, behind the typical crowd of CS:GO, DOTA 2, Apex Legends and PUBG.

Over on Twitch, Sons of the Forest is currently the most-viewed game by some margin, above the usual stalwarts such as League of Legends, Fortnite and Valorant.

Sons of the Forest's predecessor ultimately ended up launching on PlayStation 4 as well as PC. So far, only an early access PC launch for Sons of the Forest has been confirmed.