The Expanse: A Telltale Series episode one arrives this July, across Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Episode one of The Expanse: A Telltale Series now has a firm release date of 27th July, from its previous summer release window.

Following the launch of this first episode, the game's following four episodes will then be released every two weeks, with the developer promising an Expanse experience "like never before".

The Expanse: A Telltale Series has been developed by Telltale and Deck Nine (Life is Strange: True Colors) and serves as a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV show. It features Camina Drummer as the main protagonist. Drummer works on The Artemis spaceship and, as you'd expect from a Telltale game, players will be tasked with making some tough decisions as she and her scavenger crew negotiate their way through the edges of The Belt.

Watch on YouTube The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Gameplay Trailer.

Those familiar with The Expanse already will recognise Drummer - not only is she a main character from the Amazon Prime series, but she is also portrayed by the same actress, Cara Gee.

On returning to the role of Drummer for the prequel games, Gee previously stated it was an "interesting" thing to explore the character's more vulnerable sides, as "by the time we meet her in the series, they've been cauterised".

If you are interested in pre-ordering the game, you will be able to do so from 1st June. There will be two editions available, the Standard and the Deluxe.

If you plump for the Deluxe option, you will also receive the game's DLC, although at the time of writing the content of this DLC has not been announced. Additionally, if you pre-order on either PlayStation or through the Epic Games Store, you will get 24 hours of early access.