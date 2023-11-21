The Expanse: A Telltale Series out now on Steam

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is now available on Steam after the game's four month long period as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC.

The Steam version contains the full series of five episodes, which released between July and September on PlayStation, Xbox and the Epic Store, with the bonus DLC Archangel available to buy separately.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series serves as a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV show of the same name, and sees Cara Gee reprise her role as Camina Drummer. Drummer is the executive officer aboard The Artemis spaceship and players must make decisions to help Drummer and her crew navigate through the Belt.

In Archangel, players get to have a taste of space diplomacy by taking the reins as UN secretary Chrisjen Avasarala, with Shohreh Aghdashloo also reprising her role in the TV show.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series was co-developed by the resurrected Telltale Games and Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine. A couple of weeks after the final episode of The Expanse released, Telltale confirmed layoffs were made at the studio, blaming "current market conditions".