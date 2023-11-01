The excellent HyperX Cloud 2 headset is down to £45 in Currys' early Black Friday sale

Currys have already started discounting lots of their products ahead of Black Friday later this month, and we shared a deal for the Logitech G305 gaming mouse earlier.

This is another deal from the electronics retailer, with the excellent Cloud 2 gaming headset from HyperX down to just £44.99. This is £15 off its previous price, and £5 cheaper than a recent deal than when Digital Foundry covered it last month. The only difference is that these are the grey colour.

This is a great price for a multi-platform headset that's packed with numerous features that aren't common at this price point. You get the choice of using a USB sound card connection or a 3.5mm jack, meaning you can use this for your Nintendo Switch, PC and everything in between.

There are helpful in-line controls so you don't have to fiddle with software controls, including an auto-mute feature. The microphone is also a noise-cancelling microphone, so you can be sure your friends will be able to hear you clearly without any background noise bleeding in.