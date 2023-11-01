If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The excellent HyperX Cloud 2 headset is down to £45 in Currys' early Black Friday sale

Heavenly audio.

Emad Ahmed
Deals by Emad Ahmed
Published on

Currys have already started discounting lots of their products ahead of Black Friday later this month, and we shared a deal for the Logitech G305 gaming mouse earlier.

This is another deal from the electronics retailer, with the excellent Cloud 2 gaming headset from HyperX down to just £44.99. This is £15 off its previous price, and £5 cheaper than a recent deal than when Digital Foundry covered it last month. The only difference is that these are the grey colour.

Hyper X Cloud 2 gaming headset - £45 from Currys (was £60)

This is a great price for a multi-platform headset that's packed with numerous features that aren't common at this price point. You get the choice of using a USB sound card connection or a 3.5mm jack, meaning you can use this for your Nintendo Switch, PC and everything in between.

There are helpful in-line controls so you don't have to fiddle with software controls, including an auto-mute feature. The microphone is also a noise-cancelling microphone, so you can be sure your friends will be able to hear you clearly without any background noise bleeding in.

About the Author
Emad Ahmed

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

