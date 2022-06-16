The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall modernised in fan re-release

The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall modernised in fan re-releaseMods united.
The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall has been re-released by fans with modernised controls and visuals.
Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut is available for free on the GOG store and brings together a plethora of mods all in one package, as spotted by Kotaku.
The original game was released back in 1996, but this release makes the game far more playable.
"Play a reimagined version of the all-time RPG classic from The Elder Scrolls series. Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut brings this amazing experience to modern gamers. It has been made possible thanks to a whole team of passionate creators working under the banner of Daggerfall Unity," reads a description on the store page.
"This ambitious project, launched over a decade ago by Gavin 'Interkarma' Clayton, is aiming to bring the unique experience of the classic open-world RPG game to a new generation of gamers. Thanks to the efforts of the GamerZakh, a gaming content creator with a love for classics, you can now enjoy a special GOG Cut of the Daggerfall Unity title."
Those improvements include visual upgrades, like lighting and textures, smoother first person controls, a convenient quest log, and more.
Best of all: you can now pet the cat.
This isn't an official Bethesda release, but the studio is busy with Starfield for now. The Elder Scrolls 6 will release after that.
Until then, check out High Isle - the latest expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online.
