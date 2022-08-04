The Ascent gets brand-new story DLC later this month

Cyberpunk RPG The Ascent's next DLC, Cyber Heist, is set to be released on 18th August.

The story DLC pack is set after the events of the main game's story, where players will be treated to a whole host of new main missions and side quests.

The nature of the DLC means that players will need to complete the base game before it's accessible to them.

Players will have access to a new arsenal of weapons and for the first time, including melee weapons like the new Rock Crusher and Guillotine.

Cyber Heist is set in brand-new locations, with a new arcology owned by the Malhorst-Gelb group. You'll also encounter new characters like Ontario and Zell, as well as new enemies.

Cyber Heist will be available for £7.99, and if you haven't picked up The Ascent yet, a new special edition is also available which contains all the previous DLCs and Cyber Heist for £36.99. The base game is also on Xbox Game Pass.

There will likely be more DLC in the works, with developer Neon Giant teasing new content last week in celebration of the game's first anniversary.