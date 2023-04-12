The 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card is better than half price at Amazon US

Both the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck are great consoles that let you play your favourite games on the go as well as on your main gaming monitor at home.

Neither console comes with a lot of on-board storage, so usually you can't have more than a few games stored at a time. Thankfully you can fix that problem easily and affordably with some excellent microSD card options, like the 1TB SanDisk Extreme which is currently over half price off at Amazon in the US:

The SanDisk Extreme is an A2 card with read speeds of up to 190MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s that will help you to download, store, and load your games faster.

The SanDisk Extreme is also great to use on your camera or phone to help boost their storage because it can record 4K and 5K UHD and Full HD video with its UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30.

Of course the best thing about this card is that it has 1TB of space, so you won't be running out of space for games, apps, photos, videos or whatever you're storing quickly. Thanks to the big price drop on Amazon, this 1TB SanDisk Extreme is one of the best value microSD cards for the Steam Deck, and it's always been one of the best SD cards for the Nintendo Switch too.

This is the lowest price we've seen this specific SD card drop to so it's a great time to give your handheld device to help keep you gaming while on the move.

