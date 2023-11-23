Tekken 8 PC requirements pack a punch, requires 100 GB available storage space

The upcoming PC requirements for Tekken 8 are now available on Steam.

According to the platform, PC users will need to ensure they have 100GB of installation space available.

Tekken 8 developer Bandai Namco has also listed 16 GB RAM as its recommended memory requirement. While this does seem to be along the standard line for PC games today, it is still twice that of Mortal Kombat 1's memory recommendations.

You can see all of Tekken 8's PC requirements, as they are listed on the game's Steam storepage, below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: *"FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60" is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time.*Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background.*Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: *"FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60" is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time.*Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background.*Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.

So, if you are looking forward to a punch up when Tekken 8 releases next year, best use the festive period to play through your PC backlog and clear out some space.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 is set to launch next year, on 26th January, across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

We recently got a look at the game's latest all new fighter to be added to the roster, Reina, aka the Purple Lightning. Her character promises lightning fast moves, and a mysterious interest in Jin. Why does she want to fight him so badly? Well, we will have to wait to find out.