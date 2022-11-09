If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered out February

Ready to Colette next year.
Colette and Lloyd in Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Symphonia Remastered has a release date: 17th February 2023.

One of the most highly regarded games in the series, it originally released on the GameCube and was followed by a PS2 re-release.

This remastered version will release across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus Nintendo Switch. Check out a new trailer below.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered | Release Date Trailer

As revealed at the Nintendo Direct in September, publisher Bandai Namco promises visual enhancements, gameplay improvements and new features in this version.

However, fans are already disappointed at the low frame rate - it'll be 30fps, when the GameCube original was 60fps.

Fans believe that's because this remaster is based on the PS2 version, which had a lower frame rate.

If you're interested, pre-orders are already live for both the Standard Edition (available digitally) and Chosen Edition, including a metal case, art prints and stickers.

