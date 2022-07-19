Take-Two says it "acknowledges" US Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is "significant event"

Three weeks after the US Supreme Court overturned key legislation granting individuals the constitutional right to choose an abortion, Take-Two Interactive - which publishes the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands, BioShock, Mafia, and XCOM through its various subsidiaries - has issued a statement saying it "acknowledges" the decision "is a significant event".

Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade at the end of June, publishers and developers around the world - including Microsoft, Ubisoft, EA, Bungie, Naughty Dog, Double Fine, and Bethesda - released statements in support of reproductive rights. Take-Two was one of the few major publishers, alongside Activision Blizzard, not to respond publicly to the news.

Three weeks on, though, Take-Two has now released its own statement across a limited number of social media channels, including its own LinkedIn page and subsidiary Zynga's Twitter feed.

"Take-Two acknowledges that the United States Supreme Court ruling regarding Roe v. Wade is a significant event," the statement reads. "We would like to affirm our unwavering support for all our colleagues in the US and around the world."

"We have been working with our benefits providers to ensure US colleagues and their dependents receive the best possible care wherever they may live," Take-Two continues. "We are expanding our travel and lodging benefit programs nationwide. Additionally, we are proudly adopting the Maven benefits platform that provides critical support across fertility, pregnancy, adoption, parenting, and paediatrics. We will continue to evaluate all of our programs to meet our colleagues' needs".

"As always, our people are the heart of our company," the statement concludes, "and we remain dedicated to protecting their health, well-being, and safety".