Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival coming to Nintendo Switch this October

Bandai Namco Europe has revealed Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival will be marching its way onto the Nintendo Switch on 14th October.

And that's not all. The developer has also revealed that those who purchase the Taiko Drum Set edition will not only get the base game but the playable drums as well (ok, the clue was in the title with that one).

You can check out the trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival below.

Watch on YouTube Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival for Nintendo Switch.

In Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival players will be able to drum their way through a catalogue of 76 songs. Meanwhile, in the game's story mode, players will have to work their way up to becoming a Drum Master.

There will also be online play options on the game's release, with aspiring drummers being able to flex their musical prowess in online battles. However, if that's not your thing, there is also the option to take things down a less competitive route and opt for the party mode. Here, users will be able to collaborate on the music with their friends.

Preorders for both the standard edition and drum edition of the game are now open, but to keep drumming up the interest, Bandai Namco Europe also has a Digital Deluxe edition up its sleeve. This will come further down the line and will offer players the base game and 90-days access to the Taiko Music Pass.

Meanwhile, here's a quick joke for you: A sheep, a drum and a snake fall off a cliff... Baa-dum-Tsss!