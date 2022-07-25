Tactics Ogre: Reborn release date, screenshots and more leak online

Tactics Ogre: Reborn - one of the worst-kept secrets in video games - launches on 11th November on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, according to a fresh leak.

Gematsu reports the release date and more information about the unannounced remaster was revealed via listings on PlayStation Store price tracking website PS Deals (PS5, PS4).

As Gematsu points out, PS Deals is a PlayStation-focused website, so other platform releases are possible.

In June, Tactics Ogre: Reborn leaked via the PlayStation store, along with new artwork.

Back in April, Square Enix trademarked the name in Japan, sparking rumours of a remake.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together first released on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995, followed by a Sega Saturn release and PlayStation release (in the west). A PSP remake was released in 2010 (trailer below).

Rumours of a Tactics Ogre remake have swirled since it appeared in the infamous GeForce Now leak.

PS Deals revealed new details for the game and even screenshots:

And here's the description in full:

"This product entitles you to download both the digital PS4™ version and the digital PS5™ version of this game.

"Tactics Ogre, crown jewel of the tactical role-playing genre, is reborn!

A tactical role-playing game depicting the struggle for control of the Valerian Isles.

Your choices affect how the story unfolds, and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him, and shift the course of Valeria's history.

Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old.

The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic.

Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever.

The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition.

The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been rerecorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

When you advance far enough in the game you'll unlock the World Tarot, enabling you to travel back in the story with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have such a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you wonder what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out!

Traveling back isn't limited to the story; the Chariot Tarot lets you rewind up to a certain number of moves during battle. In a game of tactical battles where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying that you'll back yourself into a corner.

Enjoy a wealth of endgame content such as the 100-level Palace of the Dead.

Square Enix has yet to officially announce Tactics Ogre: Reborn, but this one is nailed on. Shouldn't be long now.