Square Enix trademarks Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Square Enix has trademarked Tactics Ogre: Reborn in Japan, sparking speculation a remaster of the wonderful medieval-themed tactical role-playing game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together will soon be announced.

The trademark, spotted by Twitter's Renka and shared by the ever-watchful Nibel, is being paired with the Tactics Ogre remaster that appeared on last year's infamous GeForce Now leak.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together first appeared on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995. It later appeared on the Sega Saturn and, in the west, the PlayStation. It was remade for PSP in 2010.

The trailer for the PSP remake is below:

As Simon Parkin wrote in Eurogamer's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together PSP review: "In Japan, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is seen as a classic every bit as significant as Super Mario World or Sonic the Hedgehog. It routinely tops the best-of-all-time lists, which goes some way to explaining why Square Enix has lavished such care and attention on this PSP remake."

With any luck, it won't be long before we get another chance to dip back in.