Tactics Ogre: Reborn spotted on PlayStation store

Tactics Ogre: Reborn has leaked on to the PlayStation store, along with new artwork.

Back in April, Square Enix trademarked the name in Japan sparking rumours of a remake.

This leak suggests the remake is real, although a PSN listing that's since been removed (thanks Escapist) offers no gameplay or release date details.

That listing did include both game icon art (below) and promotional art (above).

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together first released on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995, followed by a Sega Saturn release and PlayStation release (in the west). A PSP remake was released in 2010.

Rumours of a Tactics Ogre remake have been swirling since it appeared in the infamous GeForce Now leak.

This new leak suggests an announcement could be on the way soon.