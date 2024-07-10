Synapse developer announces new VR multiplayer game Frenzies for Meta Quest and PSVR 2

A new VR multiplayer game has been announced by nDreams, the developer of Synapse, coming to PSVR 2 and Meta Quest.

Frenzies is an arena multiplayer shooter with gameplay similar to Synapse, split into unpredictable five-round matches with names like Red Light, Green Light and Glitter Pig - it's unclear exactly what that one's about.

Round types are both solo and team-based for an unpredictable experience (as the name suggests), all while wearing Squid Game-esque onesies with customisable masks.

The game has been developed by Near Light, an nDreams Studio.

"The last thing you can accuse Frenzies of is being boring," said Paul Mottram, head of studio, Near Light. "Taking inspiration from classics like Quake and Unreal Tournament, we wanted to inject some unpredictable excitement back into the genre while retaining what makes VR shooters so special. We think Frenzies nails that sweet spot."

A closed alpha for the game will begin later this month - you can register interest in the game's discord community.

Synapse released last year to critical acclaim, with our Ian Higton describing the game as "some of the best VR blasting out there" in his Synapse review.

Eurogamer also spoke with voice actors Jennifer Hale and David Hayter on their roles in Synapse and reuniting after working together on Metal Gear Solid.