Super Mario Bros Wonder pre-orders: price, release date and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-orders are now available in the UK and US. The upcoming Super Mario game will cost £49.99/ $59.99 and will be released on 20th October 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. On this page you can find out where to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder and where to buy it for the cheapest price.

Mario's new 2D sidescrolling adventure was unveiled during the Nintendo Direct on 21st June 2023. The trailer featured Mario transforming into an elephant with a trunk attack and new Power-Up. Things also get a bit weird after collecting a Wonder Flower, where you'll encounter wiggling pipes, stretchy Goombas and the ability to roll around as a spiky ball. You can play solo as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi and Toad or team up with friends and family locally with up to four player co-op.

Where to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the UK

Where to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the US

My Best Buy Plus members can currently buy two Nintendo Switch games and get one free. The promotion includes Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, Pikmin 4 and many more of the best Nintendo Switch games. This could save you some money if you are already planning on ordering other new Switch games. Note that the cheapest game will be free.

If you want to pick up a new pair of Joy-Cons or Switch Pro controller to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder in co-op, be sure to check out our best Nintendo Switch deals guide for the latest offers. New pastel Joy-Con controllers are also being released on 30th June and you can find out where to buy them here.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is also just around the corner so you may want to wait for a controller deal.