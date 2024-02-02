This Acer Predator BiFrost OC Intel Arc A770 is £100 off from Currys right now

Intel's Arc GPUs were a pleasant surprise when they first launched a couple of years ago, taking it to Nvidia and AMD with some more than competent results in a more affordable price category. The 16GB Arc A770 was perhaps the pick of the bunch with more than reasonable results in both 1080p and 1440p workloads, especially thanks to its 16GB of VRAM. Currently, Currys has knocked £100 off this specific Acer Predator BiFrost OC variant of the A770 to bring it down to £299, which is quite a good price.

The A770 16GB proved to be a fantastic performer for 1080p gaming, with our original review noting performance between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, meaning Intel's budget oriented GPU is certainly in good company. What's more, it also pulled out a significant lead in RT titles over AMD's own affordable choice, the RX 6600 XT. If we're talking about raw numbers, the A770 in the likes of Doom Eternal was able to pull ahead of the 3060 with a result of 204fps against the 3060's 168fps, while it tied in Shadow of The Tomb Raider with a result of 128fps. Intel's drivers have improved significantly since release too - we've even seen a new driver release in a selection of DirectX 11 titles by an average of 19 percent - so you may find even better results in your own testing.

The A770 isn't just a solid performer for gaming, but also for content creation, too. This is through its support for AVI encoding, which is only found on AMD and Nvidia's (considerably more expensive) latest generation graphics cards. The advantage of the AVI codec is that it offers much higher quality outputs at the same bitrate as others, which is a surefire advantage for video production and consumption. You also get DisplayPort 2.0, something not even included on Nvidia's RTX 4090.

It's important to note there is a bit of a major caveat with the Arc A770. If you have a PC that doesn't support Resizable BAR, then you'll be hit with a pretty significant performance penalty, meaning that the A770 is a good buy only for more modern systems. You may wish to look for Nvidia and AMD's alternatives if you're slotting this card into older systems and upgrading their graphics.

For those after an excellent GPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming workloads, as well as one that's well positioned for creatives, for good money, this Currys deal on the Acer Predator BiFrost OC Intel Arc A770 is well worth a look.