Get this top-class Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED monitor for 10 percent off from Dell USA

Deals on Alienware's fantastic new QD-OLED panels are few and far between both in the UK and in the US, but across the pond, they're more common. One of the best reductions we've seen so far is this current one running in the 'States where you can net both 10 percent off the AW3225QF's $1200 purchase price with an Alienware Arena code, and get a $300 Dell gift card by email upon purchase for your troubles, too. That's a straight 10 percent, with no requirement for any real hoop jumping as in the past.

The only small piece of hoop jumping you'll have to do is to head over to the Alienware Arena site to get a 10 percent coupon. It's a free signup, and there isn't any special credentials required as is so common for these discounts. The only other thing to say is that the $300 gift card has a 3 month term on it, so to get the most out of it, you will need to use it in that time.

So, what's so special about this AW3225QF? Well, the fact remains is that it's a brilliant monitor that packs in all of the desirable high-level specs you could dream of in a gaming monitor in 2024. Being 4K means it'll offer up some incredible detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate offers immensely smooth motion. Oh, and this is also a QD-OLED panel, too. This has been seen before on some of Alienware's monitors before, and combines the marvellous contrast of an OLED with the brightness of a QLED in one powerful panel, but the experience is even better with this panel being one of Samsung's 3rd-gen QD-OLED options. It also comes with a light 1700R curve for increasing that immersion factor. The AW3225QF certainly has it all, as we noted in our review.

VRR support is also present with G-Sync and VESA Adaptive Sync, while the AW3225QF also offers up to 1000 nits of brightness, thanks to that QD-OLED panel. It's perhaps unsurprising therefore that this monitor also supports Dolby Vision for accentuating detail in darker areas and brightening things up even further. This monitor also offers up to 99% DCI-P3 coverage, meaning especially accurate colours.

You also get Alienware's classic space-age, futuristic design to stand out from the crowd, as well as a decent port selection with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4, too. One of those HDMI 2.1 ports also has an eARC for connecting a soundbar, and it also supports Dolby Atmos signal pass-through. You also get a selection of USB ports, with two downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, too.

Alienware's AW3225QF is a monitor that certainly has it all, and getting it for 10 percent off and with the addition of a $300 gift card is excellent.