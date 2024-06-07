Get the beefy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for a bargain price from Amazon right now

AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips can make for some brilliant value CPUs if you know what you want, and at the moment, there's an excellent deal to be had on the Ryzen 7 5800X, AMD's cheapest 8 core/16 thread chip. It can be yours for £156 from Amazon, bringing it down to its best price on months.

The only way of getting some more powerful gaming performance out of eight cores and 16 threads in the Ryzen 5000 lineup is to go for the 5800X3D chip, which costs a lot more than the standard 5800X, making this chip an incredible value proposition right out of the gate. On the point of that, the 5800X is a solid chip, especially thanks to its boost clock of 4.7GHz and base of 3.8GHz. The core counts have also doubled compared to the previous Zen 2 based chips, while the processors themselves also don't draw any more power than their predecessors, according to their rated TDPs, which also makes them more efficient.

In delving into the numbers in our 5800X review, this CPU was also especially close to its more powerful (and more expensive) brother, the 5900X in the likes of Assassin's Creed Odyssey at 1080p. It may also be a little slower than the Intel 10900K, but it's still an especially capable chip. The 5800X is also well-suited for content creation, too, as highlighted within our Cinebench R20 scores which at the time, were the highest we'd ever seen. The single core scores were 18 percent higher than the previous highest Ryzen chip, and 17 percent higher than the equivalent Intel processor, the top performing 10900K. Intriguingly, the 5800X's multi core score in Cinebench also came close to a processor with 50 percent fewer physical cores, and within spitting distance of the Core i9 10900K, with its 10 cores and 20 threads.

Opting for the 5800X also makes sense from the point that other components are also coming down in price, or are relatively affordable as it is. Compatible X570 or B550 motherboards that are packed with modern features are getting especially reasonable in price and DDR4 RAM in sensible capacities can be yours for peanuts. We may have seen prices of quick PCIe 4.0 storage rise over the last few months, but there are still some deals to be had, if you know where to look. It makes Ryzen 5000 an excellent platform to build on from the point of price vs performance.

If you're looking for a capable CPU for slotting into your PC as an upgrade or for a new system, the capable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a bargain at Amazon right now.