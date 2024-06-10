This Asus RX 7900 XTX can be yours for as low as £745 with some cashback redemptions

AMD's RX 7900 XTX is a fantastic GPU for 4K gaming, and certainly holds a candle to Nvidia's choices at an incredible difference in cost. With a couple of cashback redemptions on this Asus TUF variant of AMD's flagship card, it widens that gulf even more and makes this card even better value than it has been previously. With two pieces of cashback redemption, this card drops as low as £745 from Scan Computers.

So, the way this works is with two separate pieces of cashback redemption. The first of these is a redemption that ASUS is running on selected AMD GPUs, as well as AIO coolers and PSUs. The TUF 7900 XTX offers the maximum £90 cashback redemption here, which brings the price of the card down to £770. For the extra £25, the 7900 XTX on offer here is a compatible product with Asus' Rate My Gear promo which we've covered before in other deals. Simply leave a review of the card, positive or negative, at the retailer you purchased it from - it must be about the product and a minimum of six words - and you can get another £25 off, making this card £745.

The 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K, as we noted in our review. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the £1600+ RTX 4090 and similar performance to the brand new 4080 Super. Against Nvidia's latest card, it actually pulls ahead in non-RT workloads with between a five and 11 percent lead, and with this price cut in mind which brings the gulf between the cards to nearly £200, it's a bit of a no-brainer to go for AMD's choice.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, Richard Leadbetter, Mr. Digital Foundry himself, uses a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power at a solid price.

If you want to grab a seriously powerful GPU for less, this cashback deal on the Asus TUF RX 7900 XTX from Scan Computers is a steal.