Get this 42-inch LG C3 OLED for under £650 from LG with some discount code shenanigans

The release of LG's brand new C4 OLEDs has predictably caused prices of last-gen models to tumble down, although I perhaps didn't expect them to get as low as they have. At the moment, you can get a 42-inch C3 from LG directly for £624, which represents a monster saving as a result of some clever discount code stacking and, weirdly, because of the upcoming Euro 2024 football tournament. Allow me to explain.

The way this works is that the TV's normal list price is £832 from LG direct at the moment. The first stage of the discounts on offer here is the 10 percent off through LG's Football promo, which knocks £83.20 off. Then, if you sign up as an LG member, you get 5 percent off your first order. That's two discounts. Combine this with the 10 percent refer-a-friend discount, which works if you utilise another email address you have access to as the 'friend' you're referring, and it emails you a link which takes you to a valid discount code. Add those discounts into the box at checkout, and select them alongside the automatically-applied Football discount, and your basket should look like this:

Now that shows just how powerful discount codes can be.

As for the actual telly itself, this is, after all, an OLED, which means we're getting the signature deep, inky blacks combined with marvellous detail and incredible contrast. As well as this, there's a handy complement of HDR support with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10, as well as a 4K resolution for fantastic visual fidelity. The gamers in the crowd will be pleased to know that this C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

Being a C3 means we're getting minor improvements and refinements over the C2 series, but ones that are worthwhile for improving quality of life, too. For instance, there's a new processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 6, to offer a snappier user experience, combined with an updated form of the webOS operating system for slick and easy navigation. What's more, there's also a new Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, and a new feature called AI Super Upscaling Pro. This upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper, which is a nice touch. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. All of these are small features, but handy ones.

If you want to grab one of the best gaming TVs out there at rather large discount, look no further than this incredible deal on the 42-inch LG C3 OLED from LG directly.