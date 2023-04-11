Super Bomberman R 2 hits PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC this September

Ten months after its initial reveal, Konami's Super Bomberman R sequel has a release date, and is launching digitally for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on 13th September.

Like its 2017 predecessor, Super Bomberman R 2 serves up a sizeable mix of single-player and multiplayer modes inspired by Konami's classic bomb-dropping arcade series.

This time around, lone players can test their mettle in the appropriately titled Solo-Bomb mode, which takes them on a story driven jaunt through space as they explore planets, using their bombs to destroy objects and annihilate enemies.

Watch on YouTube Super Bomberman R 2 trailer.

Multiplayer, meanwhile, comes in a number of different flavours; there's classic Standard mode for up to 16 players (with both individual and team-based variants included), plus Grand Prix mode, where two teams of up to three players can compete in either Basic Bomber and Crystals matches - the latter granting victory to the side that collects the most crystals during play.

Elsewhere in R 2, Bomberman's 64-player battle royale mode - previously available in the now-defunct, free-to-play Super Bomberman R Online - makes the cut, and there's the new Castle mode, where up to 16 players take it in turns to either attack or defend keys and treasure chests.

Castle mode is also compatible with Super Bomberman R 2's new Stage Editor, which, as its name suggests, lets players build their own stages, populate them with "gimmicks", then upload them for others around the world to try.

Super Bomberman R 2 will cost £44.99/€49.99 when it launches digitally for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam on 13th September. It's also getting a physical release on consoles a day later.