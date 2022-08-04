One of the best Xbox headsets is at its lowest price on Amazon

When it comes to finding the right gaming headset, it's easy enough to suggest settling on one that offers high quality sound for immersive experiences, long-lasting comfort for those extended gaming sessions, and a well-built microphone that offers crystal clear mic input for playing online. But with so many brands all promising such things, it can be a tricky task to pick between them.

One way to make it easier is to look for a headset that's designed for a specific console, like the SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless option, which is designed for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

The Arctis 7X takes the characteristics of the excellent Arctis 7, such as 2.4 GHz wireless connection and the sound drivers, and refines it for Xbox consoles making it one of the best headset options if you're an Xbox user, and now you can get it for the lowest price it's been on Amazon.

The Arctis 7X is fully equipped to be your new gaming headset, with an improved 30-hour battery that is charged via USB-C. The headset is made from lightweight and durable steel and has a comfortable ski goggle-style band that can be adjusted easily to fit your head. There's also a retractable ClearCast bidirectional microphone which is perfect for talking to your team over game chat or discord, but might not be as good for streaming. Some reviewers noted the mic barely picks up any background noise and doesn't buzz.

The Arctis 7X is amazing for Xbox gamers, but it's surprisingly versatile too. Thanks to the USB-C dongle it uses for the 2.4GHz connection, you can connect the 7X to a PC, a Nintendo Switch, or your mobile as long as it has a USB-C port. This extra versatility makes the 7X great value as you can use all of its traits on different devices.

It's easy to use as well thanks to the range of controls and inputs on the headset itself. On one side you get the USB-C port, a micro USB port and 3.5mm jack if you want to connect the audio that way, a scroll wheel to control volume, and a button to mute the mic. On the other side is a chatmix scroll wheel, which allows you to adjust how loud game volume is compared to chat volume and vice versa.

The Arctis 7X is a no-brainer choice if you're looking for a premium gaming headset for your Xbox. If you're looking for the same thing for a PlayStation then SteelSeries has the Arctis 7P+ which has all the same features as the 7X, but it's not on sale right now. If you want to know when the 7P+ does go on sale, or just want to keep up to date on lots of gaming discounts, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we can keep you updated.