Steam's 2024 summer sale only a couple of days away, with deals on games and hardware

It is that time of year again, folks.

Steam has announced that its summer sale - often lauded as being one of PC gaming's most important and beloved annual oppurtunities to save some money - will kick off in just a couple of days, on 27th June.

"Fighting games? Check. RPGs? Check. Relaxing? Hack & Slash? Adventure? FPS? Check, Check, Check, Check. In other words, ALL genres," Valve teased in the sale's promo video, which you can watch below. That includes deals on some of this year's most popular releases, such as Palworld (pictured above) and Manor Lords

The Steam team (accidental poetry) is also adding a selection of "extra-deep discounts" for this year's sale.

In addition to deals on games, the company is also offering 15 percent off its Steam Deck 64GB LCD and 512GB LCD models. This deal will be available "through the end of the Summer Sale", Valve said.

The Steam summer sale will run until 11th July. So, have you got your eye on anything?

For more on Steam, we here at Eurogamer recently shared our thoughts on many of the demos that were available during Next Fest. You can find our impressions on games such as Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, Oddada and Aero GPX over on the Wishlisted hub.