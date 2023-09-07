Steam'll let you know if a game supports DualSense or DualShock from October

Valve's never-ending tinkering with Steam will soon see support for PlayStation's DualSense and DualShock controllers bought to the fore, their compatibility set to be clearly listed on store and library pages starting this October.

That's according to a developer-focused blog post revealing, among other things, that of the 87m Steam users who've played a game using a controller at least once, around 27 percent of those - up from 11 percent in 2018 - utilise either PS4's DualShock or PS5's DualSense.

To cater for these users, developers are now being asked to complete a questionnaire that'll automatically rate a game's DualShock/Sense compatibility based on the answers given. Players can expect the results of these questions to clearly manifest as store-page guidance.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Eurogamer Newscast: The hidden gems of Gamescom 2023.Watch on YouTube

"Once game developers have had a chance to review the new controller-support questionnaire and enter updated controller support," Valve explains in its announcement blog, "we'll start showing players this new information."

From October, updates to Steam will introduce icons and messages clearly showing when DualShock and DualSense controllers are supported by a game, and to what degree. It'll also be easier to find games with PlayStation controller support when browsing, to see when a game in your existing library offers support, and to see when a game requires a controller to play.

Valve hasn't shared an arrival date for these changes, but says its next update is coming "soon".