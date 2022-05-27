Steam Deck update makes remote play together "completely functional"

A new update for the Steam Deck has made its remote play together option "completely functional".

This will cover those hosting and those joining a game session. To try it out for yourself, all you need to do is select a game that supports the feature, then head over the Quick Access Menu and you should be ready to roll.

As well as updating this feature, users will now also get a message letting them know when their Deck is running out of space. A notification will pop up when there is less than 2GB of space remaining.

Watch on YouTube Steam Deck Launch Trailer.

Other improvements see new icons for "gamepad and mouse commands" on in-game virtual menus, an option to name your controller layout commands and the option to change accounts over from the power menu.

You can check out the full patch notes from Valve here.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, another update for the Steam Deck included the very welcome addition of game-specific performance settings.

