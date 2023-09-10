Starfield player says you can farm "100 levels in just 5 hours" using this method

Thinking about jumping into Starfield but worried about the levelling up grind? This player has a top tip for you.

YouTuber Maka91Productions has released a full guide about their clever way to maximise your XP. Admittedly, you won't be able to get to it immediately – you'll need some skill points and the Outpost Engineering skill to set it up, as well as be pretty comfortable with the game's mechanics – but once you've a few hours under your belt, make sure you research power generation and resource extractors at a Research Laboratory.

Starfield - XP Farm Guide for Outposts - Level 100 in 5 Hours Tutorial.

How you configure your ship is just as important, too. As The Loadout notes, you should ensure your ship can carry 2000-3000 cargo space, and then make a beeline for these resources: Adaptive Frames (18), Aluminum (124), 2Beryllium (24), Copper (30), Fiber (2), Iron (99), and Tungsten (24) from Jemison Mercantile and the store on ship.

Your next step is to head to Sumati's moon Andraphon, which has oodles of iron and aluminium up for grabs. Establish an Outpost in the mountains where you can extract both iron and alumium in the same place - a precise location is given in the video above – and place down six alumium extractors and six iron ones. Then place 10 solar arrays to power everything.

"Place three storage bins by the alumimum, and three storage bins by the iron," Maka91 says. "Connect all the extractors to a storage bin, and then link that storage bin to the others in the group. Repeat for both extractors. Lastly, place a industrial workbench and bed. Go to sleep, and on this moon, one hour of local time is equal to six hours of universal time, meaning you'll fast forward 140 hours in a 24 hour sleep. When you wake up, you'll have storage bins full of your resources."

Maka91 adds that it's worth waking up and using your new resources to make more storage bins after your first sleep (ensure sure you add them to the chain until you have about eight to ten). You can then "start grinding XP and levels".

"Sleep for 24 hours. Wake up. Go to the Industrial Workbench, craft Adaptive Frames. Hold right on the d-pad and tap RB to fill the bar as fast as possible to craft them in chunks of 99. For every 99 Adaptive Frames you craft, you'll be granted a base of 99XP, and you should be able to get about 1,500+ every time you sleep. Repeat this process for as long as you want," Maka says.

Once done, dispose of the adaptive frames once you're finished. There's a "small chance" your base will get attacked during this process but if that does happen, "clear the enemies and repair anything that may be broken".

Don't forget you get an additional 10 per cent XP buff for sleeping, or 15 per cent if you're able to snuggle down with a maxed relationship companion.

Maka adds that you can boost this even further if you're able to upgrade this farm on Venus – check out their video for more.

More than six million people have now played Starfield. That makes Starfield the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time", according to a post on X/Twitter. The suggestion is that a Bethesda game has never hit six million players in so quick a timeframe.

