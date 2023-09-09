This Starfield player has a tip to transform your planet surveys

You can obtain all of a planet's survey data in Starfield if you find an abandoned research tower.

That's according to u/Repulsive_Show_1664, who popped up on the Starfield subreddit to share their discovery and help fellow Starfielders fast-track their surveys.

Let's Play Starfield - HIGS IN SPACE! The First 3 Hours Of Starfield XBOX Series X Gameplay.

"One of the randomly generated points of interest, the abandoned research tower, usually has a computer at the top where you can download the planetary survey data for the planet your [sic] on," they wrote. "Just a tip!"

"Yea, this is a gem of info. I just spent a couple of hours surveying Polycene 3 (exploring before I got the artifact), but this doesn't seem like a cheat but more like a common-sense way of getting data within the story," explained HamMcStarfield.

A little while later, Repulsive returned to update the thread and ensure it wasn't "spreading misinformation" after some players questioned whether the method gave "all the survey" or just one planetary trait.

"I wanted to update this since it blew up, so as to not spread misinformation, It usually always gives a planet’s trait (usually one), and I THINK it’s random if it gives you more data. It requires more testing, which I will do later when I get on the game!"

As for where to find the computer?

"There is one of those locked doors at the top of the tower, and once you use a computer to open it, there should be the dungeon chest on the right side of the room, and on the left, there should be a computer you can access," the OP explained. "I’ve done a bunch, and each one had them."

In the same thread, a different poster shared another top tip:

"I know it sounds simple, but in case you haven't, I just found out after 90 hours that there's underwater fauna," added dogofhavic.

More than six million people have now played Starfield. That makes Starfield the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time", according to a post on X/Twitter. The suggestion is that a Bethesda game has never hit six million players in so quick a timeframe.