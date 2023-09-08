Starfield hits 6m players to become "biggest Bethesda game launch" ever

More than six million people have now played Starfield, developer Bethesda has said.

That makes Starfield the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time", according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The suggestion is that a Bethesda game has never hit six million players in so quick a timeframe. On the one hand, it has done so with the help of Xbox Game Pass. On the other, it has done so without the PlayStation audience.

Earlier this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted that Starfield had exceeded a million concurrent players across all platforms - including those playing on Steam, where numbers are publicly visible.

Around 250,000 players have been playing Starfield on Steam at its daily concurrent user peak - a figure which hasn't changed much since the game launched via early access last week, suggesting the majority of players there were eager to dive in early.

Many more will have joined this week upon the game's regular release - including those awaiting its arrival to give it a quick try on Game Pass.

