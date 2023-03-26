Watch PAX East Insider now!

Square Enix gives us a "closer look" at Final Fantasy 16's world, and it's stunning

Visit Valisthea.

Vikki Blake
Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Square Enix

Square Enix's latest Twitter tease has given us one of our best peeks yet at the RPG's gorgeous world.

Entitling the tweet "introducing a closer look at the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy 16", a video gives us almost two minutes' worth of Valisthea's stunning environments, from sandy deserts and rugged clifftops to striking waterfalls and lush green meadows.

But why read about it when you can see it for yourself? Check out the brief video below:

The video follows Square's Final Fantasy 16 PAX East panel, and gives a lingering long at the places we'll get to explore when the game finally releases in June 2023.

Square Enix's last short video of Final Fantasy 16 teased more gameplay, but also included one particular feature that has sparked a debate.

Final Fantasy 16 Combat Breakdown + New Gameplay!

As Ed reported at the time, the clip is set in a forest area and shows Clive shimmying through a gap from one area to the next, leading some to worry that it'll be used throughout the game to cloak loading sequences.

Yoshida has also previously explained that the game will not be open world but comprises several areas constructed in extreme detail.

