Spiritfarer developer's new game is a 33-player co-op action-RPG

At Xbox's 2023 showcase today we just got out first glimpse of Thunder Lotus' new game. The developer behind Spiritfarer and Sundered has been working on 33 Immortals, a top-down action-RPG roguelite with a delicate hand-painted art style and co-op for 33 players. What?!

It looks like a fascinating piece of work, with a delicate, rather serious tone, sonorous choral music, and delicate animation. But also: 33 players in an action-RPG! Based on a bit of gameplay, 33 Immortals won't scrimp when it comes to throwing loads of enemies your way, and there was a lovely bullet hell element to some of the spells going off.

33 Immortals will be released in 2024 for Xbox X/S, and will appear day one on Game Pass.