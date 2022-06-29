Sony unveils PC gaming gear brand Inzone

Sony has lifted the lid on its new PC gaming gear brand, Inzone.

The company says Inzone is part of its reach for a broader demographic, and will offer "an immersive experience to help lead gamers to victory".

Included in this new line up of Inzone tech are monitors and headsets, with the monitors starting at £999. Meanwhile, headsets will cost between £89 and £269.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

Here is a breakdown of all that will be coming our way from Sony:

Inzone M9: 27-inch 4K/144Hz Gaming Monitor (£999, available summer 2022)

Inzone M9: 27-inch 4K/144Hz Gaming Monitor

Inzone M9 boasts 4K resolution and high contrast by Full Array Local Dimming with Display HDR 600 certification and more than 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space, providing great highlights and deep blacks as well as accurate colour reproduction.

Up to a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS, 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time with variable refresh rate technology such as Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and VRR in HDMI 2.1 standard.

Inzone M3: 27-inch Full HD/240Hz Gaming Monitor (Price to be confirmed. Available Winter 2022)

Inzone M3: 27-inch Full HD/240Hz Gaming Monitor

Up to 240Hz refresh rate, IPS, 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time with variable refresh rate technology such as Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, and VRR in HDMI 2.1 standard.

Featuring Display HDR 400 certification sRGB 99 percent coverage colour space and 1.07 billion colour support, providing a vibrant gaming experience with rich colours.

Inzone H9: Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset (£269)

Inzone H9: Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset

Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology that optimises acoustics, Game for hours with a comfortable headband and earpads, Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode. 32 hours of battery life9 and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

Inzone H7: Wireless Gaming Headset (£199)

Inzone H7: Wireless Gaming Headset

Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology that optimises acoustics, Game for hours with a comfortable headband and earpads. 40 hours of battery life9 and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

Inzone H3: Wired Gaming Headset (£89)

Inzone H3: Wired Gaming Headset

Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology that optimises acoustics, Game for hours with a comfortable headband and earpads.

All headsets will be available this month from "a variety of Sony's authorised dealers".

Sony has previously said it expects nearly 50 percent of game launches to be PC and mobile by 2025. As well as that, the company revealed it expects to make a tidy $300m on PC games alone this fiscal year (which ends March 2023).

This goal will likely be bolstered by the upcoming releases of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection and The Last of Us Part 1 for PC.