Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod sees over 50k downloads on weekend debut

The newly-released Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod has got off to an incredible start. In fact, it has already been downloaded more than 50k times since its release on Friday.

Along with this new mod for The Elder Scrolls 5, the Together team has also shared a little update about its purpose. Calling it a "passion project" by a small handful of volunteers, the developer revealed it had tested it out with "30+ players", although this did not strictly make it an MMO.

Watch on YouTube The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim anninversary trailer.

"The aim of the mod is to develop a true Skyrim multiplayer experience that brings online multiplayer into this otherwise strictly single player game," the Together team explained, stating it is aimed for use by two to eight players at a time.

Skyrim Together Reborn download date from 11/07/22 (via NexusMods).

The team has also uploaded a new video detailing the mod's installation process (see below), as well as offering a new playguide and Getting Started document for all users - the developer says both of these are essential reading for anyone looking to put the new mod to use.

Here, it is stated: "To play Skyrim Together Reborn, you must use Skyrim Special Edition 1.6 on Steam. You do not need the Anniversary Upgrade paid mod pack. In fact, we recommend playing without it. The VR, console, Legendary and Gamepass editions are not supported. Neither is Skyrim Special Edition 1.5 (aka pre-Anniversary update)."

Skyrim Together Reborn: getting started and how to play (via The Together Team).

Last week ahead of Skyrim Together Reborn's release, the developer asked that its community appreciates that this mod is a bit of fun, and a labour of love from everyone involved. As such, there may be some unavoidable issues with its performance.

"Making a single-player game into a multiplayer game without source code is near impossible, especially with a development team that consists of a handful of students doing this for free in their free time," the team wrote.

"Please keep that in mind when playing Reborn. The mod won't be perfect. It will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable. This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game. Still, it's playable, it's fun, and it's a lot better than the old Skyrim Together mod, which was the goal of Reborn."

You can see a video of the new mod being tested out by the Together developers below (which was uploaded in May).

At this time, the developer wrote: "We finally got quest sync working this week. We were excited to show you all, so here's a playthrough of a few main story quests. Please keep in mind that this system is still very new, and that we will be improving it over the coming weeks, for example by adding dialogue sync."