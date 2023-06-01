Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon's "gigantic" free Puzzler's Pack DLC arrives next week

If you've squeezed every last drop of spade-based fun from developer Vine and Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight spin-off Pocket Dungeon, help is at hand! The extremely enjoyable adventure is poised to receive its "gigantic" free Puzzler's Pack DLC next Tuesday, 6th June.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, if you're unfamiliar, sees the titular spade-wielding hero try his hand at block-falling puzzle-action. Across a procession of single-screen dungeons, players must dodge perpetually tumbling enemies and obstacles then smack chains of them into oblivion, keeping things clear long enough to eventually escape. It's a lot more nuanced than that, though, and clever enough that Eurogamer's Christian Donlan slapped its "lovely balance of precision and chaos" with a Recommended badge in 2022.

Anyway, the already surprisingly ample package is set to expand again on Tuesday, when Pocket Dungeon's Puzzler's Pack DLC arrives on PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile via Netflix. It adds Puzzle Knight and Mona as playable chracters - the first able to rotate surrounding foes clockwise to create new combos, the latter armed with alchemist abilities that can explode nearby potions - plus new battles, boons, bosses, feats, and a "ton" of relics.

A brisk trailer for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon's free Puzzler's Pack DLC.

It also introduces the new hedge farm, where players can give the Hedge Farmer some agricultural assistance, Mr. Hat's Fancy Shop - home of various headpieces that modify the game in different ways - plus the Castle Quandary, a "confounding castle" up a beanstalk and high in the clouds that promises a "wealth" of new quests and content.

And that's not all! Pocket Dungeon's Puzzler's Pack DLC also adds a new endless Marathon Mode, a whole bunch of secret secrets, plus Set Seeds, Weekly Challenges, Bump Assists, and a variety of other quality of life improvements, such as the ability to skip cutscenes.

Yacht Club's Puzzler's Pack is the first of three free DLC releases planned for Pocket Dungeon, and it'll be available for PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile via Netflix next Tuesday, 6th June.