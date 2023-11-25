Shiny Mareep, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and best Ampharos moveset in Pokémon Go

Mareep is the shock entry for November’s Community Day Classic event in Pokémon Go.

Community Day Classic events are reruns of past Community Day events; giving you the chance to enjoy increased spawn and shiny rates, while also getting an exclusive move if you missed the original Pokémon Go event.

Mareep Community Day hails back to the early days of Pokémon Go, marking the game’s fourth Community Day event on April 15 2018. If you missed that event, five and a half years ago (and every other opportunity to catch a Mareep with an increased shiny rate since) this is (once again) the perfect time to catch a shiny Mareep. That said, there’s a strong chance you have one already.

If you’re lucky, you may even find a Mareep with 100% perfect IV stats, so you should know Ampharos’s best moveset going into this Community Day Classic.

Mareep’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go November’s Community Day Classic is the perfect time to find a Mareep with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. For Mareep, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Mareep. Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 849 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 920 CP Mareep’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30. Since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, these values will be different. 'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League. If you want to use Ampharos in those Great League or Ultra League, you’re looking for the following stats: A perfect Great League Ampharos is 0/13/11, with 1499 CP at Level 20.

A perfect Ultra League Ampharos is 0/13/15, with 2497 CP at Level 36. Ampharos used to be fairly exciting in Raids, but with the addition of significantly better Pokémon since 2018, Meh-reep and its evolution Ampha-dross quickly fell from grace. It is currently one of two Mega Electric Pokémon in the game, and it is the weaker of the two (the other being Mega Manectric) when you look at it being a pure Electric-type attacker. Add in the Dragon-type attacks that Mega Ampharos has, and the STAB it gets thanks to its secondary typing and you have a stronger attacker overall - just don’t try to use this as a Dragon-type Mega, as you will quickly find yourself struggling. As for PVP, Ampharos is ok in Great League, but its lack of bulk makes it a bit of a liability against the meta’s hardest hitters. Great League offers a better performance, but the 'squishiness' issue prevails here - if you find yourself up against a tank, switch out because this Pokémon just can’t go toe-to-toe with anything bulky. Image credit: Niantic

Mareep evolution chart: What does Mareep evolve into? Mareep has two evolutions - Flaaffy (a Pokémon with more letters in its name than we realised) and Ampharos. If you Mega-evolve your resulting Ampharos, it will take on a secondary Dragon-typing. You can learn more about these Pokémon from their official Pokédex entries, below: Mareep – 'If static electricity builds in its body, its fleece doubles in volume. Touching it will shock you.'

– 'If static electricity builds in its body, its fleece doubles in volume. Touching it will shock you.' Flaaffy – 'As a result of storing too much electricity, it developed patches where even downy wool won’t grow.'

– 'As a result of storing too much electricity, it developed patches where even downy wool won’t grow.' Ampharos – 'The bright light on its tail can be seen far away. It has been treasured since ancient times as a beacon.' Everything in the Mareep evolution line is an Electric-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com) November’s Community Day Classic event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), so you’ll have more than enough time to gather Mareep Candy as you’d like. In the unlikely event that you’re short on Mareep Candy, remember to Mega Evolve an Electric-type Pokémon (Ampharos or Manectric), or use Pinap Berries to double your Candy yield.

Ampharos moves and best moveset recommendation in Pokémon Go Ampharos. Ampharos’s best moves depend on which league you want to run it in. If you fully evolve your Mareep during this Community Day Classic event, your resulting Ampharos will learn the Legacy move Dragon Pulse. This is ok in Raids if you simply want a high-damage attack. Unfortunately, if you’re looking at running this Pokémon in Go Battle League, you’re better off with Volt Switch, Thunder Punch and Trailblaze in Great League, and swapping Thunder Punch for Brutal Swing in Ultra League. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Ampharos can use in Pokémon Go: Ampharos Fast Moves Charge Beam (Electric)

Volt Switch (Electric) Ampharos Charged Moves Brutal Swing (Dark)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Power Gem (Ground)

Thunder (Electric)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Zap Cannon (Electric) Ampharos Legacy Charged Moves Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Return (Normal)

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles that appear when the encounter begins and the shiny icons next to the Pokémon's name. While the shiny forms for Mareep's evolution line were released back in 2018 - and have been featured multiple times since - you might not have one in your collection. If that is the case, make sure you make the most of this event! Shiny Mareep feels like a premonition in some ways, because one day in the future, long after Mareep was made, someone at Game Freak presumably looked at their colleague and said, "Ok, what if Ampharos, but candy floss?" And lo, Mega Ampharos was born. As you can see below, the shiny sheep is literally dyed in the wool. The rest of it stays pretty much the same, but its fluffy exterior has become the shade of purple you'd normally see in candy floss shortly before devouring it. Shiny Flaaffy - who has effectively been shorn by static electricity (seriously, scroll up and read its Pokédex entry) - has slightly lighter skin than its regular version, but takes a pink wash for what little wool it does have, and swaps its tail pom-pom from blue to green. This contrasts pretty nicely. Shiny Ampharos, however, simply says "OK, I'm purple now." The skin is fully purple, the gems and tail pom-pom are blue, and rest remains unchanged.