Shiny Dratini evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Dragonite best moveset in Pokémon Go

Dratini slides into centre stage for November's Community Day Classic – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses. It's like a Community Day, but celebrates a that deseves a second (or even third) time to shine!

The original Dragon Pokémon is a fan favourite, which is an excellent chaser to October's Litwick Community Day. Dratini is both the originial chase dragon, and the progenitor of the super-powerful Dragonite, which is currently making waves in Master League.

It's been a long time since Dratini Community Day — that was all the way back in 2018 — so if you're still missing the shiny , or if you're still missing the Platinum dragon medal in Pokémon Go, this will be the perfect Community Day for you!

This event is also perfect for catching a Dratini with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it's a good idea to know Dragonite's best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon — though you really should be — there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the much-loved triple catch Stardust bonus — something you'll need for building your Master League Dragonite.

On this page:

Dratini's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

November's Community Day Classic is the perfect opportunity to find a Dratini with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Dratini, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 861 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 933 CP

Dratini's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Dragonite in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Dragonite is 3/15/14, reaching 1500 CP at Level 14.5

A perfect Ultra League Dragonite is 0/13/15, reaching 2499 CP at Lvl 24.5

A perfect Master League Dragonite is 15/15/15, reaching 4287 CP at Level 50

It doesn't matter how you play Pokémon Go, this Community Day will be a excellent for several reasons.

Not only is Dragonite the original chase dragon from the original games, giving it a truly unique place in the franchise, but it's also very good, both in PVE (raids) and PVP (Go Battle League). The triple Stardust bonus is excellent and the fact that this is an extremely rare chance to push for that platinum dragon medal is just *Chef's kiss*.

In raids, it's a great dragon-type attacker, thanks to its excellent attack stat. In Go Battle League, its defense stat is enough that Dragonite can tank hits, lasting long enough to really bring the smack down (or Superpower, if we're talking about moves it actually has). Also, if you're really keen on rankings, Dragonite is a top-3 dragon in Great League, a top-2 dragon in Ultra League and, you guessed it, not only the number-one dragon in Master League, but the second-ranked Pokémon in all of Master League.

Dragonite is kind of a big deal...

If you’re big on PVP, and hunting for Great League and Ultra League Pokémon, you'll want to look out for the following Dratini CP levels:

Level 14.5 (evolves into a perfect Great League Dragonite) – 377 CP

Level 28.5 (evolves into a perfect Ultra League Dragonite) – 618 CP

Dratini evolution chart: What does Dratini evolve into?

Really? Ok, I suppose it is tradition...

Dratini's evolutions all follow a really cool theme – the Dragon Pokémon Dratini evolves into the Dragon Pokémon, Dragonair, which in turn evolves into the Dragon Pokémon, Dragonite. As it evolves, Dragonair gains a facial horn it retains as it evolves into Dragonite — which in turn gains arms, legs and wings. You can read their official Pokédex entries below:

Dratini - Dratini dwells near bodies of rapidly flowing water, such as the plunge pools of waterfalls. As it grows, Dratini will shed its skin many times.

- Dratini dwells near bodies of rapidly flowing water, such as the plunge pools of waterfalls. As it grows, Dratini will shed its skin many times. Dragonair - This Pokémon lives in pristine oceans and lakes. It can control the weather, and it uses this power to fly into the sky, riding on the wind.

- This Pokémon lives in pristine oceans and lakes. It can control the weather, and it uses this power to fly into the sky, riding on the wind. Dratini – It’s a kindhearted Pokémon. If it spots a drowning person or Pokémon, Dragonite simply must help them.

Fortunately, in Pokémon Go, all forms of a given Pokémon share the same resources – this means you’ll need a total of 125 Dratini Candy in order to complete this evolution line; 25 for Dragonair and another 100 for Dragonite.

The evolution line of the original dragon-type Pokémon, Dratini. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

November’s Community Day Classic event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Dratini candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a dragon Pokémon Mega Evolved – something like Charizard, Latios or Latias will do fine – to get one extra candy per catch without any extra work.

Dragonite moves and best moveset recommendation

The question we all have now is what is Dragonite's best moveset?

No matter the league, Dragonite runs the same attacks: Dragon Breath (Fast), Dragon Claw (Charged) and Superpower (Charged).

This is a pretty great moveset, offering an agile moveset that applies both Fast move pressure and shield pressure, meaning that you can take advantage of short attack sequences to get in more attacks more quickly, charge up your big attacks quicker, and then use those attacks to strip away your opponent's shields. There's a reason why Dragonite reigns supreme in all three of the main leagues, and this moveset certainly doesn't hurt.

There is, of course, a downside to running Dragonite, as with all Pokémon in the franchise. Here, we have two real issues to consider: weaknesses and technicality.

The weaknesses are pretty simple: as a flying dragon, Dragonite is double-weak to ice-type attacks, and weak to dragon, fairy and rock-type attacks. By and large, you should know when these are coming and when to switch out.

Onto technicality - a 'technical' Pokémon is one that is difficult to use, or that requires a bit of practise, lest you make an obvious mistake that makes the battle much more difficult than it needs to be. In this case, we're pointing the finger at Superpower – an excellent fighting-type attack, but one that comes with the downside of a guaranteed self-debuff, dropping your attack by one stage. So, if you let loose with Superpower too early, you can really drop your chances of winning. This comes with pracise, but it's such great fun beating people down with Dragonite that you probably won't mind at all.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Steel Wing (Steel)

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Superpower (Fighting)

Hurricane (Flying)

Outrage (Dragon)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Frustration (Normal)

The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.

What do shiny Dratini, Dragonair and Dragonite look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event's highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild. Sure, in this case the shiny has been out for almost as long as the game, but that's not the point...

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

Below you can take a look at shiny Dratini, Dragonair and Dragonite alongside their regular non-shiny appearances:

Dratini evolution line, with shinies below.

Sadly, this is where today's article takes a turn for the worse. While shiny Dratini and shiny Dragonair take on a sophisticated pinkish-purple tone, shiny Dragonite takes on an unfortunate green that just isn't that nice to look at. Shinies back in the day just weren't that great, and poor Dragonite is a casualty of this.

If you want to evolve shiny Dratini, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve and gain the exclusive move, Draco Meteor. While this isn't optimal for Go Battle League, it's excellent in raids, which means it's worth keeping hold of a few raids. Still, save this for after the Community Day Classic event ends and you will have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Dratini, along with enough Candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it's a good idea to check your shiny Dratini's stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Evolving a shiny Dratini will add a shiny Dragonair and, if you complete the evolution line, shiny Dragonite to your collection. If you do fully evolve a shiny Dratini during the event hours, the resulting shiny Dragonite will know Draco Meteor — this month's exclusive move.

Other Dratini Community Day Classic bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Dratini Community Day Classic is no different. While there are slightly fewer bonuses than a standard Community Day, that doesn't mean that you'll want to pass this one by.

But, as always, some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Dratini Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch Stardust

3-hour Incense duration

3-hour Lure duration

Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Dratini (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Dratini (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Dratini' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Dratini encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Dratini' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Dratini encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Dratini Special Research story.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Dratini Special Research story. Exclusive move – Evolve Dragonair (Dratini’s Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor (until 7pm local time)

We hope you enjoy Dratini's Community Day Classic, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!