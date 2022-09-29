If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Shenmue's animated series has been cancelled

Removed from some platforms.
Ishraq Subhan
Shenmue: The Animation, which got its debut season in February, has been cancelled.

The anime adaptation of the cult classic Sega game was first announced back in September 2020, before being broadcasted and available to stream on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll respectively.

A second season was reportedly in the works before the cancellation, which is likely a part of the wider purge by Warner Discovery of its properties following the merger of the two media conglomerates in April this year.

Season one has also been removed from Adult Swim and several other streaming sites but will continue to be available on Crunchyroll for now.

The cancellation will certainly be disappointing news for Shenmue's devoted fanbase.

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

