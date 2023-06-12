Diablo 4 Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations

There are 38 Altars of Lilith to find and claim in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4.
Altars of Lilith provide a small stat bump when claimed and each of Diablo 4’s regions have many to find.
In this guide, we’ll give you a look at the Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations at a glance, before diving into the specific Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations per zone and stat bumps they each provide.
Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4 at a glance
An 'Altar of Lilith' is a statue you can interact with to receive a small stat boost, and these are scattered throughout each of Diablo 4’s regions.
The stat boost provided differs between each statue and is a permanent boost given to the stats of all characters you have saved on the same realm – though you can still find them per character if you wish, as they contribute 10 points towards your Renown for the region it's found within.
The stat boost given is an additional +2 points added to your main core stats: Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity.
These Altars don't show up on your map until you've found them, but can be identified in the world by their glowing red lights.
When claiming an Altar, you’ll see a popup as seen below that’ll denote what boost that statue provided – there’s no way to check this again later though, so keep a keen eye on the left side of the screen if you’re curious as to the boost provided.
In this guide, we’re focusing on the Scosglen region, and you can see an overview of the locations for all 34 Altars of Lilith via the map below:
An overview of the region of Scosglen and all of the Altar of Lilith locations.
If you need to check your progress as to how many you’ve found in all visited regions, you can do so via the Renown screen accessible by using the 'View Rewards' prompt at the top right of the map screen, next to the checklist of your current region.
All Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
You enter Scosglen officially as part of the 'An Unforeseen Visit' campaign quest. Though you can technically go to this region at any point, when just starting out, enemies will be of a higher level, and so you might want to wait until you're further into the story or just generally a higher level before fully committing to this search.
The Altars of Lilith found within Scosglen are located within the various zones of the region, and each zone has several to find.
Some of these Altars are more hidden than others, but below we have an ordered list, starting with the 'Westering Lowlands' zone you'll visit as part of Act 2's opening quest.
Keep in mind that three Altars are located within each of the three Strongholds in Scosglen, whilst another requires you to progress to a later point in Act 2 to access an area that holds one of these Altars – you are free to come back at any time in the game to collect any of these though and we'll explain the specifics of each further in.
Westering Lowlands
Laglend Fen (+2 Willpower)
The Witan Wolds (+2 Dexterity)
Outlaws Grove (+2 Willpower)
Deep Forest
The Ancients' Woods 1 (+2 Dexterity)
The Ancients' Woods 2 (+2 Intelligence)
The Ancients' Woods 3 (+2 Dexterity)
Túr Dúlra (Stronghold)
Túr Dúlra (+2 Intelligence)
Northshore
Writhing Brook (+2 Dexterity)
The Old Mine Works (+2 Intelligence)
The Cursed Scarps (+2 Dexterity)
Stormbreak Cove (+2 Strength)
Hope's Light (Stronghold)
The Cursed Bay, Hope's Light (+2 Strength)
Wailing Hills
Ancestor Heights (+2 Intelligence)
This Altar requires Act 2 story progress – as such, potential spoilers ahead – and is the only Altar of all 34 in Scosglen that requires you to reach a certain point in the campaign.
After progressing the Act 2 quest 'The Knife Twists Again' far enough and exiting from the underground areas with Yorin, you’ll shortly after be given an objective that requires you to 'Find and destroy the Risen Remains'. It’s from here you’ll be able to reach this Altar at any future point.
Wailing Coast (+2 Strength)
Bronagh Expanse (+2 Willpower)
The Emerald Chase
Old Forest Clearing (+2 Dexterity)
Shadow Wood (+2 Intelligence)
Greenglen Meadows (+2 Strength)
The Downs
Wealaf Rise (+2 Dexterity)
The Unhallowed Pit (+2 Dexterity)
Wraithstead (+2 Strength)
Strand
Torvstrath (+2 Willpower)
Razor Shoals (+2 Strength)
Fiabre (+2 Willpower)
Moordaine Lodge (Stronghold)
Moordaine Lodge (+2 Willpower)
The Shrouded Moors
Loch Raeth (+2 Strength)
The Blood Vale (+2 Willpower)
The Daudur Peats (+2 Intelligence)
Highland Wilds
The Withered Scrubs (+2 Strength)
Dead Forest (+2 Strength)
The Fells (+2 Willpower)
The Great Northern Plains (+2 Strength)
Gloom Pine Pass (+2 Dexterity)
Maddux Hill (+2 Intelligence)
If you're looking to increase your Renown further, be sure to check out our Renown explainer with some further explanations of the system, or if you're wanting to learn the various ways to customise each of the classes in Diablo 4, check out our Skill Tree guide.
To see this content please enable targeting cookies.
Buy things with globes on them
And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!